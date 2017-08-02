Young Cranwell racer makes GB talent shortlist

The 14-year-old will ride a Moto3 bike after making the 90-strong list after more than 2020 young riders applied.

The selection committee which includes former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams will give the riders a chance to show what they are made of with a full day of riding on Honda machinery, similar to what will be raced in the cup on Wednesday, August 23.

Riders chosen to become full-time entrants to the cup in 2018 will then take part in the Day of Champions the next day.

Jack said: “I’m thrilled to have been selected to show my skills at Silverstone and it’s a dream come true for me to actually ride a Moto3 bike there. It’s a really fast bike and I can’t wait to see how I get on.”

The Cranwell teenager has been busy racing and had a great weekend on the Isle of Man where he took part in a Supermoto race at Jurby with the MotoSyko Pit Bike Racing Association.

“I only managed a couple of laps of qualifying as I had a few problems with the bike and in race one I broken down on the sighting lap,” he added.

“A massive thank-you to a fellow competitor for lending me a carb and helping me get going again. I was fifth in race two and fourth in the third race.

“We had some special guest riders who also joined the fun, MotoGP riders Sam Lowes and Cal Crutchlow; it was great to meet them.”

Jack then moved on to Scunthorpe where he didn’t have the best of results in the heats, but picked up enough points for a front row start in the final which he won with ease.

He also proved unbeatable in the speedway race and took another overall win.

Jack also won all of his races at Kings Lynn in round five of the DTRA Championship and met some great racers in Guy Martin, Neil Hodgson and Carl Fogarty.

His latest outing was a short trip to Fulbeck Karting Track where he finished eighth in each of two mini bike races.