Patience pays off

Sleaford CC’s First XI recorded a welcome victory against visiting Grimsby Town in the Lincs ECB Premier League on Saturday.

They recorded a 128-run victory which move them up to sixth place in the competition’s standings.

Batting first after losing the toss, the home side, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, produced a solid batting display.

This was built around a patient innings of 60 from Andy Hibberd.

This enabled his side to score maximum batting points as they totalled 231 in their 50 overs.

Grimsby never threatened the Sleaford total and, with Adi Sreedharan and Shaun Morris each claiming three wickets, the visitors were dismissed for 103.

This provided Sleaford with maximum points for their efforts as they leapfrogged Boston in the table.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Sleaford Seconds recorded a satisfying win at Billingborough to consolidate their third place as a result of a 45-run victory.

Sleaford were indebted to contributions from Bean (61) and Lyon (50) for their total of 197.

An astonishing collapse by Billingborough followed, which saw them lose seven wickets for the addition of only three runs.

This allowed Sleaford to achieve an ultimately comfortable victory, with Ben Hutson claiming five wickets.

In the Lincoln Sunday Premier League, Cephas Zhuwao steered Sleaford’s First XI to a five-wicket victory against Woodhall, thanks to an undefeated 60.

The Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, went down to a five-wicket defeat to Fulbeck despite an undefeated innings of 80 from John Riddell.