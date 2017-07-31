Record last-wicket stand crushes Sleaford CC hopes

A record 10th-wicket partnership deprived Sleaford of a brilliant victory at Lincs Premier League leaders Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

Andy Carter and Matt Bradley added 101 runs to clinch an unlikely victory for the home side after Sleaford had looked to be on their way to a comfortable win.

Batting first after losing the toss, the First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, produced a solid batting display on a far from straightforward pitch.

A watchful innings of 57 from Andy Hibberd was the bedrock of the total, and with several other batsmen producing useful contributions, an eventual total of 209-8 was a meaningful score to defend.

An excellent bowling display, augmented by four slip catches by Hibberd, saw the home side reduced to 109 when their ninth wicket fell, with Sleaford on the cusp of victory.

However a powerful partnership between Carter and Bradley snatched a win to leave Sleaford with eight points to show for their efforts.

* An equally tense fixture saw Sleaford Seconds edge home by one wicket against Stamford to go top of the South Lincs and Border Premier League.

The visitors posted a total of 168-9 from their 45 overs, with Mason Mansfield claiming three wickets, but when Sleaford lost their ninth wicket with 10 runs still required the game was in the balance.

Thankfully, Ben Hutson and Sumit Puri retained sufficient composure to steer their side to an important win.

* On Sunday in the Lincoln Premier League, Sleaford went down to a 34-run defeat despite four wickets for Angus Youles and a knock of 68 from Cephas Zhuwao, while the Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, beat Ancaster, thanks in large part to a century from Thomas Shorthouse.

* This weekend, Sleaford First XI host Louth on Saturday, while in the South Lincs Premier, Grantham provide the opposition.

On Sunday, Middle Rasen visit London Road and spectators are welcome on both days.