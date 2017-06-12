Sleaford CC: Fifth defeat for First XI, but Seconds cruise

Another frail batting performance condemned Sleaford CC Firsts to defeat against second-placed Woodhall Spa in the Lincs ECB Premier League on Saturday.

Woodhall batted first at Sleaford and began aggressively with both Prandeep Chanditha and Prasanna Jayawardene scoring at quicker than a run-a-ball during their second-wicket partnership.

Once Cameron Hall broke the partnership, however, Sleaford gradually clawed their way back into contention.

Four wickets for leg spinner Adi Sreedharan, alongside three for Hall and Shaun Morris, dismissed the visitors for 197 with nine of their overs unused.

But Sleaford produced a disappointing batting display in response.

Only Oliver Burford (57) made a significant contribution as the team finished 50 runs short of their target to go down to their fifth defeat of the campaign.

It leaves them in ninth, just two points and two places above the relegation zone and five points off the bottom.

By contrast, Sleaford Second XI comfortably defeated Market Deeping in the South Lincs and Border League Premier as a result of a solid all round display.

Batting first, Sleaford made 202 from their 45 overs with Matt Lyon making a half-century alongside useful innings from Drew Harbron and Ben Bulmer.

The home side never really threatened in response and Kieran Harbron and Sumit Puri shared seven wickets to bowl the hosts out for 164 and move up to fourth in the league.

* On Sunday, Sleaford Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, recorded a comfortable victory against Caythorpe.

Batting first, Sleaford posted a total of 223-8 thanks to Simon Jones and Oli Bean who made 50 and 64 respectively.

In reply, Caythorpe were dismissed for 81, with Ben Hutson, Kieran Harbron and Matt Bean each claiming three wickets.

* This weekend, Sleaford First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, travel to Lincoln Lindum on Saturday, while both Sleaford’s Sunday teams hit the road for away fixtures at Middle Rasen and Heighington.

County cricket come to Sleaford this weekend, meanwhile, when Lincolnshire begin their three-day fixture against Staffordshire at London Road on Sunday.