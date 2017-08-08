Sleaford CC: Firsts dominate Louth in Lincs ECB Premier

Sleaford Cricket Club’s First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, registered maximum points in the Lincs ECB Premier with victory against Louth on Saturday.

The visitors were dismissed for 126 after Sleaford earlier posted a challenging total of 255.

The home side lost the early wickets of Jack Wilson and Andy Hibberd, but a partnership of 77 between Thomas Shorthouse and Cephas Zhuwao gained the initiative.

And from there Sleaford took a grip on the match with both bat and ball. Shorthouse and skipper Shaun Morris made half-centuries and alongside other useful contributions, the hosts set a total which would prove too much for their opponents.

In reply, the visitors never remotely threatened and after Nick Goacher had removed both openers, Adi Sreedharan’s leg spin proved too much for Louth’s batsmen as he claimed six wickets in his 14-over spell.

The last wicket went down in the penultimate over to give Sleaford maximum points and consolidate their sixth-place position.

* In the South Lincs and Border League Premier, Sleaford remained top of the table after a crushing victory at Grantham who were dismissed for a paltry 34.

Matt Lyon and Angus Youles claimed five wickets each and their side needed less than eight overs to reach the target and sustain their challenge for the title.

* On Sunday, Sleaford Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, were comfortably defeated by Woodhall Spa.

Batting first, Sleaford were restricted to a total of only 120 which was to prove inadequate as their opponents cruised to victory for the loss of only one wicket.