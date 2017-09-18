Sleaford CC Seconds crowned South Lincs and Border League champions

Sleaford Cricket Club Second XI were crowned champions on Saturday when they clinched the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title.

Their title was confirmed in style with a resounding victory against Skegness who had been their closest rivals for the championship.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Sleaford made short work of their visitors who never recovered after losing their first five wickets for only six runs.

Only a partnership of 40 between Reece Brant and Michael Jackson averted a complete batting disaster as no other batsman made more than two runs in a total of only 52.

Sleaford’s bowling unit of Matt Lyon, Angus Youles, Sumit Puri and Ben Hutson all contributed to the cause as the hosts were swept aside, leaving a target which was reached in just the ninth over.

Sleaford clinched the top spot with a game to spare which will be against third-placed Woodhall Spa at Sleaford on Saturday.

* The First XI’s hopes of finishing fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier were thwarted by the weather as their game against Bourne was washed out.

A fifth-placed finish was confirmed with Sleaford, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, just a single point away from overtaking Woodhall Spa.

Matchball sponsors were John and Audrey Haslam in what were the final games for both Nick Goacher and Shaun Morris.

* Sleaford Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, had their final fixture washed out last weekend, and this Sunday, the club have their final fixture of the season when the First XI entertain Woodhall Spa.

* Elsewhere in the South Lincs and Border League, Welby Cavaliers made sure of second place in Division One behind champions Long Sutton with a 15-run win over Belton Park in a reduced-overs match.

Welby made 111-9 in their 30 overs before bowling out Belton for 96.