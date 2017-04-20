Sleaford CC set for season curtain-raiser

Sleaford Cricket Club return to action this weekend as the new season gets under way.

The First XI will look to build on last season’s third-place finish in the Lincs ECB Premier when they begin their 2017 campaign at home to Boston on Saturday (noon start).

Sleaford CC won the Winkworth Cup last season - captain Shaun Morris receives the trophy from ex-England international Paul Nixon. EMN-170413-150202002

Overseas signing Rob Nichol (33) is likely to make his debut at London Road, while Sleaford have also been strengthened by the close season signing of former Nettleham leg spinner Adi Sreedharan.

Opening batsman Nichol, who captains Auckland Aces in New Zealand domestic cricket, has represented the Black Caps in all formats of the game.

Sleaford, led by Oliver Burford, challenged for the championship for much of last summer before eventually finishing in third.

The Second XI, meanwhile, also begin their season on Saturday in South Lincs and Border League Premier when they travel to Bourne for a 1.30pm start.

Last season, Spalding pipped them to the title by just three points.

In Division One, Billingborough Second XI kick off at home to Long Sutton and Welby Cavaliers host Claypole.

Sunday cricket also gets under way in earnest this weekend in the Lincoln and District Cricket League.

Caythorpe entertain Cherry Willingham in Division One, while in Division Two, Billingborough host Owmby and Nocton travel to Old Lincolnians.