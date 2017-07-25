Sleaford CC sides beat rain to crush Spalding

Sleaford Cricket Club’s First XI registered a resounding 10-wicket victory against Spalding on Saturday to consolidate sixth position in the Lincs ECB Premier League.

The weather was ultimately to prove the greatest threat to Sleaford’s victory in Saturday’s fixture, but an efficient performance ensured the win was achieved shortly before the forecast rain arrived.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Sleaford, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, disposed of their visitors for only 93 runs with Thomas Shorthouse claiming five wickets.

Imminent rain ensured a positive response from the hosts who cruised to a win in only the 14th over for a maximum 20-point haul, with Shorthouse making a half-century and Jack Wilson undefeated on 33.

* In the reverse Second XI fixture at Spalding, Sleaford moved to within six points of South Lincs and Border League leaders Skegness after a crushing victory.

The home side were dismissed for only 39 with only number nine batsman Matthew Sharpe reaching double figures as seamers Matt Lyon (6 for 20) and Mason Mansfield (4 for 17) shared all 10 wickets.

Sleaford made short work of their target, passing Spalding’s total in only the ninth over.

* In the Lincoln Sunday Premier League, Sleaford went down to a five-wicket defeat at Lincoln Lindum, while in The Premier Trophy, Sleaford Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, were well beaten by Woodhall Spa after posting an inadequate total of 120.

* The First XI travel to top-of-the-table Bracebridge Heath on Saturday, while in the South Lincs Premier, Stamford are the visitors to London Road for a 1pm start.

On Sunday, Sleaford travel to Boston in the Lincoln Sunday Premier, and the Academy entertain Ancaster with a 1.30pm start.