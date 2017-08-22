Sleaford CC sink Deeping

Sleaford CC First XI’s good home form continued on Saturday when they registered a comfortable 113-run victory against their visitors from Market Deeping at London Road.

They claimed the final wicket with two overs to spare to earn a maximum 20-point haul which leaves them sixth, closing to within seven points of Lindum.

Sleaford were invited to bat first and they produced a solid batting display, featuring half-centuries from Andy Hibberd (53) and Oliver Burford (60), as well as a number of other useful contributions.

A total of 281 was always likely to provide the stiffest of targets and the away side never threatened as only David Sargeant of their early batsmen made any significant contribution.

Once Sargeant had departed for 43, only some careful resistance from David Gillett (43) sustained his team’s innings and it came as something of a surprise when he holed out off the bowling of Thomas Shorthouse to clinch Sleaford’s win.

Sleaford: T. Shorthouse 37, J. Wilson 7, A. Hibberd 53, C. Zhuwao 19, O. Burford 60, S. Morris 29, C. Hall 27, A. Sreedharan 3*, N. Goacher 15*, Extras 31. Total: 281-7dec.

Deeping: 168.

Bowling: N. Goacher 8-3-34-1; C. Hall 7-1-20-2; A. Jones 7-1-21-2; A. Sreedharan 10-0-32-2; M. Mansfield 6-0-34-0; T. Shorthouse 9.4-1-21-3.

n Sleaford eventually claimed a hard-fought victory against Revesby in the Lincoln Sunday League Premier Division.

Having dismissed their visitors for only 91, Sleaford lost five early wickets in reply, but eventually limped to a four-wicket success.

n This weekend, Sleaford Firsts, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, travel to Woodhall Spa, while in the South Lincs Premier League, the Second XI will be looking to maintain their title challenge when they host Market Deeping.