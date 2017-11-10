Sleaford Cricket Club among honours at league awards night

As well as picking up the championship crown for winning the Premier Division, the wicketkeeper Dan Hutson won an individual trophy for his table-topping 25 dismissals.

The 2017 champions also won the Chairman’s Award for their successful season in the top flight.

Division Two runners-up Heckington CC also celebrated their success with two individual bowling awards.

Kevin Bristow won the senior trophy with his 29 wickets, while a share of the junior trophy went to Riley Pickwell for his 11 victims.

The trophies were presented by John Van-der-Vord, President of the Lincolnshire County Cricket Club.

Trophy winners:

Premier Division - Champions, Sleaford 2nds; runners-up Woodhall Spa 2nds; batting award Matt Sargeant (Woodhall Spa); bowling award Matthew Haslam (Woodhall Spa); wicketkeeping Dan Hutson (Sleaford 2nds); junior batting Jaden Fell (Grantham 2nds); junior bowling Brandon Andrews (Spalding 2nds).

Division One - Champions, Long Sutton; runners-up Welby Cavaliers; batting Joe Broomfield (Moulton Harrox); bowling Adam Hilless (Baston); wicketkeeping Michael Paige (Belton Park) and Adam Wright (Long Sutton); junior batting Dan Oldfield; junior bowling Steven Milnes.

Division Two - Champions, Graves Park; runners-up Heckington; batting Mitch Griffiths (Graves Park); bowling Kevin Bristow (Heckington); wicketkeeping Mitch Griffiths (Graves Park); junior batting James Luto (Graves Park); junior bowling Riley Pickwell (Heckington) and Amelia Gardner (Spalding 3rds).

Chairman’s Award - Sleaford; Umpire’s Award - Nick Law (Belton Park); League Cup - winners Long Sutton; runners-up Skegness; man of the match Barry Stanway (Long Sutton).