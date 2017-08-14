Sleaford Cricket Club: First XI fall one run short at title-challenging Grantham

Sleaford First XI came agonisingly close to winning at second-placed Grantham on Saturday, eventually losing the Lincs ECB Premier League fixture by just a single run.

Grantham batted first after winning the toss but after a solid start, some determined bowling saw the innings interestingly poised at 126-5 with Andrew Jones and Adi Sreedharan each claiming two victims.

Home captain Daniel Webb helped his side post a competitive total, supervising the rest of the innings with an important knock of 66 to take the hosts to 224 from their allotted overs.

At 90-4 in Sleaford’s reply the game was in the balance, but a stand between Andy Hibberd and Shaun Morris swung the game in favour of the visitors who took themselves to within 18 runs of victory with five wickets in hand.

But Sleaford finished just short of the target despite Hibberd’s contribution of 93.

* In the South Lincs and Border League Premier, Sleaford Seconds took maximum points against Frieston to stay top.

Batting first, Sleaford posted 201-7 with Charlie Roberts (67) the principal contributor. The visitors never threatened in reply and were all out for 74, with spinners Angus Youles, Sumit Puri and Ben Hutson claiming eight wickets between them.

Sunday’s game for Sleaford Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, brought a comprehensive 10-wicket win against Boston who were dismissed for only 39.

* Sleaford Firsts, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, host Market Deeping on Saturday, while on Sunday, Revesby visit London Road in the Lincoln Sunday League Premier. Matchball sponsor is Michael Shaw.