Sleaford Standard Sport welcomes back former reporter

Former Sleaford Standard reporter Chris Harby has returned to his roots to take charge of the sports coverage for a second spell.

Chris grew up in Sleaford and joined the paper as a trainee news reporter in 2000, helping develop the paper’s sports coverage during a five-year stint.

He left to become sports editor of the Standard’s sister title, the Melton Times, and remains based at the Leicestershire weekly, but now also covers sport for titles in Market Rasen and Louth as well as Sleaford.

The former Carre’s Grammar School pupil, who grew up in Sleaford and now lives near Melton Mowbray, was named Weekly Sports Journalist of the Year at the UK Regional Press Awards in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s great to be back and I’m looking forward to finding out what I’ve missed,” he said.

“I’d like to get as much local sport as possible in the paper – whatever the sport – so please send me your news, reports and photos.”

Email your news to chris.harby@jpress.co.uk or call (01664) 412519.