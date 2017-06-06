Sleaford throw away promising start

A disappointing display, characterised by some careless batting, cost Sleaford CC First XI a three-wicket defeat at Market Deeping on Saturday.

Sleaford’s overseas player-coach Cephas Zhuwao made his debut and produced a spectacular, but short-lived innings as he smashed 49 in only 25 deliveries, including nine fours and two sixes.

Although Simon Godby (31) and Jack Wilson (35) made useful contributions, Sleaford failed to build properly on their spectacular start and were dismissed for 194 inside 40 overs.

Market Deeping made steady progress towards their target in reply, but when their fifth wicket fell with the score at 136 the result was in the balance.

However, home skipper David Gillette (42 not out) played with the care and attention which had been lacking during Sleaford’s innings and he was undefeated with 42 when the winning runs were scored.

Sleaford: C. Zhuwao 49, S. Godby 31, J. Wilson 35, M. Mountain 10, A. Hibberd 14, O. Burford 4, O. Bean 10, C. Hall 11*, A. Sreedharan 0, S. Morris 1, N. Goacher 2, Extras 27. Total: 194.

Market Deeping: 196-7.

Bowling: C. Hall 8-1-28-0; S. Morris 9.1-0-32-1; A. Sreedharan 12-0-48-3; N.Goacher 11-1-48-3; C. Zhuwao 11-1-46-1; A. Hibberd 2-0-8-1.

* In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Sleaford Second XI went down to a defeat against Skegness, while in the Lincoln Sunday League Premier Division, Lincoln Lindum recorded a narrow victory at London Road.

Having been put into bat, Second XI skipper Ben Bulmer made 57, and was supported by good knocks from Kurt Colyn (35) and Andrew Jones (36).

A quickfire unbeaten 44 off 47 balls from tail-ender Sumit Puri helped the hosts to a competitive 226-8 from their 45 overs.

Sleaford made early inroads as Matt Lyon (2 for 25) reduced Skegness to 26-3, but 88 from Norman Brackley helped the visitors to their target with seven balls to spare.

The following day, Lindum set a stiff target after compiling 231-3, and Sleaford were bowled out just 11 runs short to give the visitors a fifth straight win.

This weekend, Sleaford First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, host Woodhall Spa in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League on Saturday (noon start).