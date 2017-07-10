SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton checks out the action...

A one-wicket win for Skegness pushed the seasiders to the top of the South Lincolnshire & Border League, where they lead Billingborough by just five points.

Division One saw defeat for challengers Welby Cavaliers while Graves Park opened up a clear lead at the top of Division Two.

Martin Parmley hit an unbeaten 106 for Grantham against Skegness, taking his side to 238 for five at the close.

Lachlan King fought back with 94 for the visitors but the Grantham bowlers stuck to their task and nine wickets had fallen before Skegness claimed victory.

This put Skegness on equal games with Billingborough who were without a game and these two have opened up a gap over Sleaford 2nd, who beat Bourne 2nd by seven wickets, Ben Hutson taking six wickets and Simon Godby hitting an unbeaten 53.

Matthew Hood’s 115 not out for Boston 2nd and 73 for Mahir Yuseff saw their side to 243 for nine at Stamford, where Dan Fox then took six wickets as the home side were all out for 165.

And Matthew Haslam took five wickets for Woodhall Spa 2nd in their nine-wicket victory over Market Deeping 2nd, Matthew Sargeant hitting 63 for Woodhall.

Long Sutton now lead Division One by 27 points after beating Claypole by nine wickets, while Welby were going down to Moulton Harrox who finished 186 for eight before bowling their hosts out for 106.

This puts Welby and Baston on equal points in second place after Baston won a low-scoring game against Belton Park by six wickets after bowling their visitors out for 87.

Graves Park scored a similar win over Belton Park 2nd in Division Two, bowling their opponents out for 97 and going on to win by eight wickets to open up a 24-point lead over Heckington.

Results:

Premier Division: Market Deeping 2nd 144 (Haslam 5-25), Woodhall Spa 2nd 147-1 (Sargeant 63); Grantham 238-5 (Parmley 106no), Skegness 239-9 (King 94); Boston 2nd 243-9 (Hood 115no, Yuseff 73), Stamford Town 165 (Fox 6-53); Bourne 2nd 118 (Hutson 6-42), Sleaford 119-3 (Godby 53no).

Division One: Belton Park 87, Baston 90-4; Moulton Harrox 186-8 (Barnett 50), Welby Cavaliers 106; Claypole 112, Long Sutton 115-1.

Division Two: Belton Park 2nd 97, Graves Park 101-2.