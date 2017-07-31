SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at this week’s action...

A slender one-wicket victory took Sleaford 2nd to the top of the South Lincolnshire & Border League Premier Division, where just 10 points now separate the top four.

Sleaford chose to field at home to Stamford Town, who finished 168 for nine, Mark Andrew making 54.

The Sleaford innings followed much the same pattern as their opponents’, with the loss of early wickets then a middle order revival, Charlie Roberts hitting 41.

It was only off the penultimate ball of the game that Sleaford secured victory.

Skegness, whose Sunday game against Freiston was rained off, are just three points off the lead, while Billingborough dropped to third following a three-wicket defeat by Market Deeping 2nd, and Woodhall Spa made up points in fourth with a four-wicket win over Boston 2nd, in which Sam Cherry took seven wickets, including a hat trick.

The bottom four are also separated by 10 points with Spalding 2nd one point behind Deeping 2nd, who have a game in hand, and Boston 2nd and Stamford Town above these two.

Welby Cavaliers caught up their game in hand on Division One leaders Long Sutton, who now head the table by seven points.

Welby were bowled out for 146 by Skegness 2nd, whose run chase ended on 103.

Only one game was played in Division Two, where league newcomers Freiston 2nd beat Long Sutton 2nd by five wickets.

Graves Park have now built what looks like an unassailable 51-point lead to the top while second-placed Heckington are five ahead of Pinchbeck.

The day;s top scorers were Belton Park’s Dave Richardson and Dan Turner with 88 and 87 respectively, both not out in their side’s victory over Timberland in Division One.

Long Sutton won through to the final of the South Lincs & Border League Cup with a nine-wicket win after Barry Stanway had taken five Claypole wickets for nine runs.

Long Sutton will now meet Skegness 2nd in the final on September 16 at a venue to be arranged.

Premier Division: Billingborough 140-8, Market Deeping 2nd 141-7; Boston 2nd 102 (Cherry 7-22 inc hat trick), Woodhall Spa 2nd 104-6; Stamford Town 168-9 (Andrew 54), Sleaford 2nd 169-9; Grantham 2nd 45, Spalding 2nd 46-7; Sunday - Freiston v Skegness - cancelled, waterlogged pitch.

Division One: Belton Park 221-2 (Richardson 88no, Turner 87no), Timberland 36 (Perera 5-14); Billingborough 2nd 55, Boston 3rd 59-6; Welby Cavaliers 146, Skegness 2nd 103.

Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd 179, Freiston 2nd 180-5.

South Lincs & Border League Cup, semi-final: Claypole 76 (Stanway 5-9), Long Sutton 79-1.