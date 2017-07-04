South Lincs and Border League; Sleaford Second XI into top three

Sleaford CC Second XI moved up to third place in the South Lincs and Border Premier League after a comfortable victory against Grantham at London Road.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat, but a solid all-round bowling performance enabled Sleaford to keep their opponents from building a threatening score.

With Sumit Puri weighing in with three wickets, the eventual target of 159 was one which was well within Sleaford’s compass.

Despite the loss of two early wickets, a half-century partnership between Simon Godby and Ben Bulmer stabilised the innings.

Godby (62 not out) went on to make an undefeated half-century, as did Oli Bean (54 not out), as an unbroken stand of 95 saw their side home.

The top of the Premier remained unchanged as leaders Billingborough and second-placed Skegness beat the second XIs of Boston and Spalding, respectively.

Billingborough fought out a close finish after bowling Boston out for 158, of which Matthew Hood hit 60,

The villagers lost eight wickets in reply before the winning runs were scored.

In Division One, Billingborough’s Second XI were skittled for 64 as they fell to a heavy eight-wicket defeat at leaders Long Sutton.

Second-placed Welby Cavaliers were without a game while mid-table Timberland won a low-scoring game against Boston Third XI.

Timberland set a target of only 92, but then bowled Boston out for just 52, James Reason taking five wickets.

Heckington are locked in battle with Graves Park at the top of Division Two, with Park leading by just four points, but with two games in hand.

Kevin Bristow took six wickets in Heckington’s seven-wicket win over Freiston Seconds, while Graves Park were all out for 145 before dismantling Pinchbeck for just 38.

On Saturday, the Second XI host Bourne, and Sleaford’s Sunday side returns to action in the Lincoln Sunday League Premier at home to Hartsholme, while The Academy, sponsored by Turnbulls, travel to Cherry Willingham.