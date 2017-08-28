South Lincs and Border League: Sleaford Seconds strengthen title hopes

Two centuries in a huge total of 322-3 kept Sleaford Second XI in contention for the South Lincs and Border League championship.

Skegness, who retained their lead with a seven-wicket win against Freiston, have a seven-point advantage, but Sleaford have a game in hand.

Simon Godby hit 112 and Ben Bulmer an unbeaten 100 for the second-placed side, sharing a third-wicket partnership of 147 before Market Deeping Second XI were bowled out for 137.

A third century in the Premier Division came from Shaun Brown of fourth-placed Billingborough who were left chasing Bourne Seconds’ total of 246-8 after David Christmas hit 79.

Brown made 102 and Scott Tite 62, but Billingborough fell short on 217 all out.

* Division One also saw two centuries as Claypole topped the 300 mark after initially being reduced to 33-3 by Timberland.

Alexander Ireland hit 89 and Graham Revill and John North were both unbeaten on 73 and 101 respectively in Claypole’s 318-4.

Chris Wharmby then took five for 32 as Timberland were bowled out for just 60.

Bottom side Billingborough Second XI earned a welcome win in a close game against Skegness Seconds.

After the first wicket fell on three, Euan Boswell (76) and Richard Wells (62) put on 158 for the second to help their side to 201-6.

Skegness reached 143-3, but then lost three wickets for five runs and despite a lower order fightback, were all out for 191.

Long Sutton marched on at the top after bowling challengers Welby Cavaliers out for 77 and reaching their target without loss.

Welby now lie third, 17 points behind Baston, but with a game in hand.