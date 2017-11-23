Trio prepare to begin 72-hour cricketing marathon for air ambulance charity

Three cricketing team mates are set to kick off an epic world record attempt starting at 9am this morning (Thursday) enduring three days at the crease in a non-stop nets session for charity.

Three years ago Dave Newman, 37, and Richard Wells, 25, took it upon themselves to support a fellow Billingborough cricket team member diagnosed with two brain tumours (from which he fully recovered).

They broke the world record for the longest net session, smashing the 25 hour target of continuous batting and setting a new record of 48 hours, while raising over £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Since then their feat has been suprassed and the pair decided to break the current figure of 52 hours by hanging on for a colossal 72 hours. This time they have recruited team mate Shaun Brown, 31, who jumped at the chance.

The trio also decided to opt for a local charity to raise more cash, aiming to raise £20,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

“What they do on a daily basis deserves our support,” Dave said: “If one of us drops out before 52 hours the other two will stay on and go for as long as they can to break the record. If one drops out after 60 hours then we will all stop.”

The challenge starts at the same venue - Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford - and will end at 3pm on Sunday.

Dave explained, with experience this time they will pace themselves better: “For every hour we complete we get a five minute break. Last time we had breaks but didn’t sleep. This time we will do 15 hours straight to build up time in the bank then have 20-30 minutes sleep before starting building up the break time again.

“If we don’t sleep there is no way we will finish it. Last time after 30 hours I was falling asleep and getting hit on the pads by the ball.”

They also know the best way to tape their hands and feet to prevent blistering.

The whole event will be recorded for evidence and streamed live on social media with help from www.cricketworld.com .

They have also been enlisting support of volunteers to act as machine operators, ball collectors, counters, time keepers and moral support.

Most of the time the three will be batting against bowling machines, but anyone wishing to go down and bowl a few ends too will be welcome. Call Dave on 07984 908234.

People can donate via their web page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worldrecordcricketnet-2017