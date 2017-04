Cogglesford Water Mill will open its doors this Sunday, April 9, for a milling day.

Milling days are held on the second Sunday of each month.

Visitors can watch the mill in action making stone ground flour.

The mill has been producing flour since the early 18th Century and has been preserved by North Kesteven District Council.

Events that take place at the mill are free unless stated.

For more details on events, visit: www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk