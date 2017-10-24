A ‘heart-lifting’ story in show coming to village hall

A ‘remarkable, hilarious and heart-lifting’ production inspired by the loss of a friend to cancer is coming to Ropsley, near Sleaford.

Tangram Theatre present Team Viking at Ropsley Village Hall on Thursday, October 26, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

It stars James Rowland, whose best friend sadly lost his fight with heart cancer, but not before telling him his last wish - to be given a full Viking burial.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Rural Touring said: “This is the remarkable, hilarious and heart-lifting story of how James actually gave his best mate the send-off he wanted.”

James Rowland writes and performs in Team Viking, which is directed by Daniel Goldman.

Of the show the press say, ‘Real grief, still raw; real heart, still healing; and a reminder that life really is for the living... beautifully calibrated’ and ‘a show of real courage combined with warmth and lyricism’.

Audiences can bring nibbles and drink

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £6.50 for children under 16, are available from Trev or Paul on 01476 585739.