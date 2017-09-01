A murder case in theatre show

A thrilling murder mystery play coming to Sleaford Playhouse, in Westgate, is set to keep audiences guessing until the final scene.

Sleaford Little Theatre present And Evermore Shall Be So, by Norman Robbins.

The murder mystery play explores the events surrounding a murder which happened four years ago in an idyllic English village.

An author arrives in the village to write a book about the murder, but old tensions and suspicions are brought to the surface as everyone is not in favour of reliving the past.

Tom Creasey, publicity manager at Sleaford Playhouse, said: “Action focuses on the repercussions that are felt as there is ‘something wrong with the village... a sense of evil about it’.

“You will be taken on an emotional journey as the truth begins to emerge.

“The play twists and turns leaving you guessing until the very last speech of the play.”

Performances are on Wednesday, September 13, Thursday, September 14, Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced between £8 and £9, or £9 and £10 are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk.

You can also call 0333 666 3366 or buy tickets from Animal Magic, in Westgate, Sleaford.