Activities taking place tomorrow in town

A fun day out for children and young people is taking place tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31) from 10am to 2pm, in Navigation Wharf, in Sleaford.

Discover Sleaford is one of four new discovery days set up to encourge people to be active, creative and feel inspired.

Other discovery days are on Saturday, July 8, at Digby Memorial Hall; Friday, August 11, at the Natural World Centre and Whisby Nature Park; and Friday, September 1, at the Venue, in Navenby

Activities in Sleaford will include a climbing wall (weather permitting) from NK Outreach team, as well as craft activities with artsNK and Navigation House.

Representatives from LIVES will give people a chance to learn crucial CPR techniques.

Visitors can also hear more about events such as the North Kesteven Walking Festival, and The Spires and Steeples Challenge.

All activites take place in Navigation Wharf and Navigation House.

Discovery days are free to attend, but children under the age of eight must have adult supervision.

For details, visit www.1life.co.uk/discoverydays