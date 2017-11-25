Admire watermill in action at event

Cogglesford Watermill will open its doors next month for the next milling day on Sunday, December 10, from 11am to 4pm.

Cogglesford Watermill is thought to be the only Sherriff’s watermill still in operation in England and is a rare survivor from a river that once boasted some 18 watermills at the time of the Domesday Book.

The mill has been producing flour since the early 18th century and the has been beautifully preserved by North Kesteven District Council, giving a real insight into milling in days gone by.

The millers will be busy as the huge water wheel rumbles into action turning the millstones to grind the grain producing wholemeal flour using certified organic wheat.

Whilst you’re there you can learn about the history of the mill and its millers, try your hand at grinding grain and explore the mill.

Why not take home a reminder of your day with a bag of Cogglesford Watermill’s very own flour, on sale in the shop.

For more details, visit www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk or call the tourism team on 01529 308102.