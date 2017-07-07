All set for Billinghay Show

Organisers are hoping for good weather and a bumper crowd for this year’s Billinghay Show.

The show will be held on the playing field and at the village hall on Sunday from 11am until 5pm with all money raised going towards the Billinghay Park Project and Village Hall to bring about improvements to facilities.

Organiser Amanda Thornton said there will be over 22 stalls (booking in advance), a car boot sale (turn up between 8am-10am and pay £5 per pitch).

Attractions include pony rides, funfair, dog show, children’s races, judo display, live music, tug of war, silent auction, laser tag, football shoot-out, military show and fly past, welly wanging, games, plus ice creams, bar and refreshments.