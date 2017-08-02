An evening of brass music in Helpringham church

An evening of vintage brass is coming to St Andrew’s Church, in Helpringham.

The concert will be on Friday, August 4, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £8, which includes a light finger buffet.

Refreshments of wine and soft drinks will be available.

Buy tickets from John West on 01529 321871, Paul Sharman on 01529 421575, Robbie Doughty and Irene Foster, or from the post office during opening hours.

Proceeds will go toward church maintenance.