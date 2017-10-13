An evening of music by forces wives

An audience will be treated to an evening with Waddington Military Wives Choir at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in North Hykeham, this weekend.

The military wives choir will be joined by special guests from a Lincoln school, The Priory Academy LSST, for an evening of music on Saturday, October 14, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £8 for seniors and students, and £7 for children, are available from www.terryotooletheatre.org.uk or from the box office on 01522 883311.