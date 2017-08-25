Annual show celebrating a milestone year

Preparations are almost complete for a classic car and motorcyle show which is celebrating a milestone 25 years.

The Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show will be held next Saturday, September 2, at Lafford Terrace (the NKDC car park) in Eastgate, Sleaford.

Gates will be open to the public from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and it is free entry.

Attractions will include cars, motorbikes, scooters and commercial vehicles, ranging from 1907 to 2016.

Trophies for the classes of vehicle entries will also be awarded at the end of the show, as judged by the visitors to the show.

Miller Magic will also be entertaining crowds from 11.30am to 12.15pm, and 12.45pm to 1.30pm.

To help mark 25 years, there is scheduled to be a fly past display of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Spitfire, weather permitting.

There will also be action-packed family activities planned throughout the day.

Mary Sanders, chairman for the show, said: “Whatever your age or taste in vehicles, there will be something there for you.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the show and help us celebrate 25 years of bring historic and classic vehicles to Sleaford.”

For details, visit www.sccms.co.uk