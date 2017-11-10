Art reflects on breast cancer

A powerful and compelling exhibition featuring images and words surrounding breast cancer journeys has opened at a Sleaford arts gallery.

The display at Carre Gallery, in Carre Street, has been organised by Louise Stedman, founder of The Breathless Breastless Project.

The project aims to promote collective healing, strengthen self-esteem and body image, and promote understanding of the effects of cancer treatment.

Louise had a vision for The Breathless Breastless Project following her own cancer diagnosis in August 2012.

She said: “Although I was very familiar with the Pink Ribbon, I realised how little I knew about the impact that this disease has.

“Many people face ongoing issues with self-esteem, body image, fear, relationships and side effects of drugs, long after treatment is over.

“I wanted to create an exhibition that will promote conversation and learning and in turn healing for the women and men, who are faced with a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Louise has worked with breast cancer survivors and talented artists to create a range of works including ceramics, papier-mâché, photography, life drawing, video and paintings.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, November 25.