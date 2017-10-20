Artist uses willow and thatch to create work for latest exhibition in Sleaford gallery

An ‘immersive’ collection of work created by a BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour Craft Prize finalist is coming to the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford.

Rooted in Instinct has been developed especially for the NCCD, in Navigation Wharf, by Laura Ellen Bacon.

It will be open to the public this Saturday, October 21.

Rooted in Interest demonstrates the evolution of Laura’s work to date.

A NCCD spokesman said of Laura’s work: “The forms are all at once majestic, immersive and ͚protective͛ with a unique sense of connectivity to the heritage crafts and architecture of the local Lincolnshire landscape

It will feature unexpected and familiar forms in willow, and new explorations in thatch, demonstrating the posibilities of hand weaving and knotting techniques.

Laura has been shortlisted for BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour Craft Prize which aims to find and celebrate innovative and exciting craft practitioners or design makers in the UK.

As a finalist, Laura’s work is currently on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Rooted in Instinct will be on display until Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Visit www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk for more.