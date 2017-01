This photo - called ‘Sunday lunch’ - was taken by Coun Mark Suffield for the 2017 North Kesteven Calendar, viewed from Gorse Lane, Silk Willoughby. He says he sat at the edge of the field for more than an hour to get this picture.

The District Council held a photo competition encouraging people to show what they love about the Heart of Lincolnshire.

The top 13 feature in the calendar available to buy for £2.99 from the district council’s tourist attractions.