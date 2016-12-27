Artist leads workshops

Artist Carol Parker and Lincolnshire Community Volunteer Service health trainer Tracey Grey ran sessions for dementia sufferers. The 22-week programme involved residents, staff and carers at Oakdene Car Home, in Sleaford. It was funded by Dementia Support Network.

