Artist looking for local gallery

Sleaford artist Gavin Thackray-Jones with one of his paintings.
A Sleaford-based artist, who has overcome the physical difficulties of living with cerebral palsy to produce a series of paintings, is looking for a local gallery to display them.

Gavin Thackray-Jones has just completed an MA in fine art at De Montford University in Leicester.

One of Gavin's paintings

Despite his condition affecting his dexterity, 29 year-old Gavin uses his unique style to produce striking and bold artwork.

He said: “My cerebral palsy provides me with an unique way of working on the floor and develops mark-making applications to the surfaces.

“My style has an expressionism appearance and I use popular culture iconography such as VW beetles, American flags and portraits. I work in charcoal, graphite, acrylic and oil paints.”

While studying in Leicester, Gavin curated his own pop-up solo-exhibitions, and sold several of his paintings.

Gavin pictured with some of his artwork

He is now looking for a vacant shop space which he can turn into a studio and gallery to produce large paintings and sell them to the public.

l For more on Gavin’s artwork visit his website www.gavinthackrayjones.co.uk.

Artwork by Gavin Thackray-Jones

