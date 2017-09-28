Belton House to begin major conservation project of stable block

Planning is underwent to revamp the historic grade 1 listed stables building of Belton House, near Sleaford, which houses the main cafe and restaurant of the National Trust visitor attraction.

One of the best known buildings on the Belton House estate, the stables building will undergo a year-long programme of ‘rehabilitation and restoration’ from early 2018, says the Trust.

General Manager, Alec Gordon explains: “The building is an exceptionally significant example of stables design from the seventeenth century; in fact, it’s one of only 21 grade 1 listed stables anywhere in the UK.

“Belton’s former owners, the Brownlow family, upgraded the stables in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and they used the very finest of fittings available. Indeed they would have rivalled anything in the royal household, and tell us a lot about how much the Brownlows valued their horses. Making sure we look after this building and secure its future is a priority for the National Trust.”

Specialist craftsmen will undertake sympathetic restoration work; including conserving lime plaster, repairing the nineteenth century windows and reinstating historic paint schemes.

Proposals for the restored building include a new café with increased capacity, a designated dog friendly seating area, an education and exhibition space, toilets, and much needed office and meeting rooms on the upper floors.

Work is due to commence in early 2018 and, for the duration of the project, the catering facilities will be relocated to a purpose built marquee, from where visitors will have uninterrupted views across to the mansion and Belton Park.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the building and its restoration plans can join a ‘hard hat tour’ happening most term-time weekdays in the autumn. Tours are free with grounds admission. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house