Competition celebrating young talent at arts venue

Entries have poured into Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) as part of an annual competition.

The Lincolnshire Young Designer of the Year 2017 celebrates young creative talent in the county.

Founded by the NCCD and Rebecca Topps, a design technology teacher from St George’s Academy, in Sleaford, the competition is now in its third year.

Students have the opportunity to exhibit their designs in the NCCD roof gallery, before hopefully going on to win the title.

Special awards and prizes are also up for grabs for first place.

An independent judging panel will nominate an overall winner, and four further awards for innovation, artistic excellence, exceptional research and development, and most inspirational concept.

A celebratory opening night at the gallery will announce the winner on Friday, June 30, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. The exhibition will then be open to members of the public on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

