Create artwork as part of Heckington Show

High kicks in the main ring at Heckington Show from Atkinson's Action Horses. EMN-160731-005459001

Budding artists can celebrate the 150th Heckington Show by submitting artwork.

Entries can be in any medium, and the competition is open to both children and adults.

For details, visit www.heckingtonshow.org.uk/horticulture