Dancer is following her dream

A teenager from Sleaford who aspires to be a dancer or dance teacher has been given the chance to appear in a professional ballet, Coppélia.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School pupil Rebecca Hebden, 14, also attends classes at Go Dance Studios.

Rebecca is a dedicated dancer, and spends about 10 hours of her time after school and at weekends dancing.

Her father Mark Hebden told The Standard, Rebecca ‘hates the summer holidays’ as she can’t dance.

Coppélia will be presented by English Youth Ballet (EYB) at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

250 dancers between the ages of eight and 18 auditioned for the ballet, with 70 making the cut.

Rehearsals are now taking place at Welland Academy, in Stamford.

On performing in the ballet, Rebecca said: “It’s really exciting.”

Tickets for Coppélia are priced at £20 for adults, £18 for concessions and £16 for children under the age of 16.

For tickets and show times call 01780 766455 or visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk