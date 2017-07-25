Designs needed for ‘My Navenby’ postcards

Children are invited to take part in a free postcard-making activity day linked to an historic village heritage attraction under the theme of ‘My Navenby’.

Inspired by the hundreds of letters and postcards in the Mrs Smith’s Cottage collection, the event will take place on Wednesday, August 2, from 10am to noon at the village’s Methodist Chapel.

Youngsters will be able to cut, stick, draw and colour their postcards, which they can send to family and friends. Their designs will also feature in an online gallery at www.mrssmithscottage.com

Mrs Smith’s Cottage is a rare time capsule into a bygone era. Due to structural issues with the site, the museum was closed to visitors and work has been undertaken to see it reopened.

This has resulted in a successful Heritage Lottery Fund bid in 2016 by owners North Kesteven District Council to ‘Rescue Mrs Smith’s Cottage’.

Those working on bringing the museum back to life are looking for great ideas to inspire its future.

People can drop into the activity morning for a chat, enjoy an ice-lolly if it’s hot and have a go at the Guess the Weight of the Cake competition, which was always Mrs Smith’s stall at events.

For further information email msc@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01522 811469.