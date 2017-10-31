Digital art work will be beamed onto outside of Sleaford gallery building

The whole community is invited to view digital art work by schoolchildren being beamed onto the side of a building in Sleaford.

The event will be held at Eastgate Green in Sleaford and the pictures will be projected onto the wall of the National Centre for Craft and Design from 6pm on Tuesday.

As part of an Arts Council funded community arts project called ‘The Guinea Pig Club’, pupils at Rauceby Primary School have spent the past few months working with Jason Wilsher-Mills, a locally-based disabled artist who uses iPads to create digital art inspired by such topics as his own disability, popular culture, childhood memories and social heritage.

The Guinea Pig Club project is a tribute to those Second World War fighter pilots, with damaged and burned faces, who were treated at Rauceby Hospital, where their faces were rebuilt using ground breaking plastic surgery techniques.

The whole project celebrated ‘difference’ and is seen as a fitting tribute to those men, who became members of the illustrious ‘Guinea Pig Club’ – where membership had to be earned in the hardest way possible.

The event on Eastgate Green is open to all and will consist of large scale visual projection onto the NCCD walls outside. The NCCD building will be open for visitors to purchase refreshments and use the toilets.

Mr Wilsher-Mills says the event promises to be an uplifting evening, bringing the community and the parents together to celebrate the work that has been created with him over the last few months.

Jason studied for a degree in Fine Art at The Cardiff Institute of Higher Education and in recent years has exhibited at and been commissioned by the NCCD, The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar and the Houses of Parliament among other international venues.