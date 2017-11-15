Festival of Christmas trees will support hospice

Over 80 decorated Christmas trees on a variety of themes will feature in a church festival to take place at the beginning of next month.

The annual Festival of Decorated Christmas Trees will take place at Sleaford Methodist Church on the weekend of December 2 and 3 - coinciding with the town’s annual Christmas Market which takes place on the Sunday.

Jenny Paterson from the church said: “This year we will be having a quiz for the children again, with a prize for the winning entrant.

“We are expecting a very good display of over 80 Christmas trees from a wide variety of local businesses, organisations and individuals. There will be an assortment of themed trees, some humorous, some displaying the wares of the local businesses and some just beautiful.

“The church will be blacked out as in previous years and with trees in every available space the effect should be stunning.”

The church will be open for visitors to view the trees on display between 10am and 4pm on the Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on the Sunday.

The Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson and Town Crier John Griffiths will officially open the festival on the Saturday at 10am.

Admission is £2.50 for adults with no charge for accompanying children. (All children must be accompanied by an adult.)

Refreshments, including light lunches, will be served on both days. There will be a cake stall with jams, preserves and pickles and a tombola.

A donation from the proceeds this year will be given to St Barnabas Hospice.