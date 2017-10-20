Festive themed fun at event

Christmas is due to arrive in Sleaford early this year, as a crafts event will take place at The Solo Bar next month.

The Christmas Crafts has been organised by Jane Peck, 33, from Sleaford, and members of a committee for Sleaford-based support group, Rainbow Stars, a group for parents of children with additional needs.

Karen Stretton James is a crafter in the town who thought that Sleaford was lacking a Christmas craft event, according to Jane.

After discussions, organisers decided on the venue of The Solo Bar, as there is disabled access.

All stalls are now spoken for.

Visitors will be able to browse cards, cushions, jams and chutneys, cakes, Christmas decorations, jewellery, bath bombs and soap, and crafty gifts.

There will also be mulled wine available for shoppers.

Jane said: “If everyone in this town gets behind it, it can become bigger next year.”

The Christmas Crafts event will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, November 25, at The Solo Bar, in Market Place.