Find out more about Mrs Smith’s Cottage restoration project

People are being given the opportunity to find out more and give their views on the restoration of Mrs Smith’s Cottage at a special drop-in session.

Last year North Kesteven District Council was successful in securing money from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to help bring the Navenby tourist attraction, which has been closed to the public since 2013, back into use.

People wanting to know more details about the work taking place, and the plans for the coming months, can pop along to the drop-in session at NKDC’s Navenby office, in North Lane, from 10am to noon on Thursday, June 15.

Information will also be available for anyone wanting to get involved in future volunteering, and attendees will be able to give their thoughts on what’s happening and share any memories of the cottage and Mrs Smith.

Tea and coffee will be available and those working on the project will be available to answer questions and gather research as part of their consultations.

An online survey is also available for anyone to fill in, with the results helping to shape the project going forward. It can be found online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2TNLGG5