First Christmas fair in village high street

Ruskington got into the festive spirit holding its first ever Christmas market on Saturday December 3.

The idea first came about after the annual Ruskington Celebration Day held in July.

Ruskington Christmas Market. L-R Maxine Eaton and Tilly Eaton 14 (Maxines Marvellous Cakes). EMN-160512-104026001

Denny Foster, chairman of the Ruskington Celebration Day Committee, said: “We arranged this as all the stall holders at the July event asked us to do another because of the bad rain.

“It was fantastic, a real village event. We have had so much positive feedback and requests to do it again. I have never seen so many people out in the village on a Saturday afternoon,” she said.

There were a selection of stalls full of gifts along High Street South and inside the Winchelsea Centre was full too, while local businesses stayed open late.

Mrs Foster said: “Tea, coffee and mince pies were served in the Winchelsea Centre as well and they had to keep going out to buy more mince pies due to demand.”

Ruskington Christmas Market. Ayesha Copeland with her handmade jewellery. EMN-160512-104041001

The Winchelsea School Choir started off proceedings, then talented singer/guitarist Jessican Rose McArthur. The Ruskington Handbell Ringers and members of Sleaford Concert Band finished off the afternoon playing carols.

Santa parked his sleigh at the Winchelsea Centre.

All Saints Church held their Christmas fair too, raising money towards its £50,000 bell restoration fund.

Ruskington Christmas Market. L-R Roy Wale, Mick Lawes and Sue La Roche of Sleaford and District Lions Club. EMN-160512-104056001

Ruskington Christmas Market. Jessica Rose McArthur of Sleaford. EMN-160512-104110001