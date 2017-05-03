Have your say on cottage and visit new website

People are being asked to spare five minutes to comment on what they think of the restoration project of a Navenby heritage attraction.

As part of the restoration project of Mrs Smith’s Cottage, views and opinions are being gathered from people why they visited the Navenby cottage in the past or not and what would make them visit it again once the renovations have been completed.

There are also questions about general leisure activities and volunteering.

Jeffery Kenyon, Prinicipal Economic Development Officer for North Kesteven District Council, said: “We really appreciate people taking five minutes to fill out the short survey as the results will be used to inform how the project is taken forward.

“Our overall aim is to bring the cottage back into use as a place where visitors can find out what life was like in Victorian Lincolnshire, and we want to make sure that it also has exhibits and information that people want to see to get the most out of the experience.”

The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2TNLGG5

A new website has been launched to keep people up-to-date with the restoration’s progress. Alongside news and the history of the cottage, visitors can find information about events and volunteering opportunities. The website can be found at www.mrssmithscottage.com

Last year, NKDC successfully secured money from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), the largest heritage funder in the UK, to help bring Mrs Smith’s Cottage back into use.

It is anticipated that the restoration will continue for the next three years, with a re-opening in 2019.

For more information, or to share your memories of Mrs Smith and the cottage call 01522 811469 or email msc@n-kesteven.gov.uk