Heritage attractions open for county event

There were guided walks, talks and special events at heritage buildings in and around the Sleaford area as part of the county’s Heritage Open days weekend.

This year’s open days were spread across four days from Thursday to Sunday and locally featured a guided walk by Dr Simon Pawley and Sleaford History Group around Sleaford, looking at how Robert Carre of Sleaford had a role in the execution of Baron Hussey after his failure to suppress the Lincolnshire Rising.

Silk Willoughby Church, Heritage Open Day. Sue Mathieson looking at history of tghe Manor House. EMN-171209-112626001

St Andrew’s Church in Heckington was open with guides telling tales about the village’s history and St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby had displays on the history of the village rectory, school and manaor house.

There were many other Sleaford area attractions open during the days as well.