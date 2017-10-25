IN PICTURES: Metheringham feast and fayre

Despite the strong winds, the community of Metheringham came together on the weekend for their annual Feast and fayre event.

Some 2,000 people were estimated to have visited the historic event during the day and evening - with crowds coming from all over Lincolnshire to join in the festivities.

Alfie Fulton, seven, from Tattersall, tries his hand at juggling.

Parish council chairman Sally Wilson said: “It went very well considering the weather. The community really rallied around to help us weigh down the gazebos to stop them blowing away. It was great to see so many people.”

Visitors browsed dozens of food and gift stalls, and entertainment included live music, a magician and circus workshops. This year’s theme was Around the World - and the village chapel followed this with their impressive cultural displays from various countries.

Caroline Paing and Kerri Hawbrook from Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust.

