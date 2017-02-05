Latest release courtesy of well known author

Popular Lincolnshire author Margaret Dickinson has spoken to The Standard ahead of the release of her latest novel.

Daughters of Courage is a sequel to The Buffer Girls, published in 2016.

Having spent most of her life in the county, Lincolnshire is the inspiration behind her work.

Margaret said: “Lincolnshire is my home county. Readers can identify with the story.”

At the age of 14, Margaret started writing, and by the age of 25 had her first book, Pride of the Courtneys, published in 1968.

Daughters of Courage will be her 33rd published book.

It follows the story of Emily, who travels to Sheffield and becomes a businesswoman.

On keeping with the style used in her previous books, Margaret said: “You can’t suddenly change genre.

“Readers follow an author for what they like about the author.”

To add to her success, Margaret is also a Sunday Times Top 10 bestseller.

Daughters of Courage appears on shelves on Thursday, February 9.

Margaret will be appearing in Sleaford for book signings on Tuesday, February 21, starting at WHSmith from 11am-12.30pm and then visiting Boyes from 2-3pm.

She will also be visiting Grantham on Friday, March 3, heading to WH Smith between 11am-12.30pm and Oldrids Downtown, between 2- 3.30pm.