Museum appeal for volunteers

A railway museum near Sleaford run entirely by volunteers is appealing for new committee members.

The Heritage and Railway Museum, in Heckington, are looking for a new chairman, treasurer and secretary.

Current chairman Andy Garrick said: “The outgoing committee has been in place for many years and are retiring for various reasons.”

Based at Heckington Station, the museum has three rooms, with one containing photos and memorabilia, and the other two model railway layouts, including one of Heckington Station.

The museum opens on bank holiday weekends, and also for private groups.

Andy said: “All would love to see this valuable village asset continue to function, especially now with the redevelopment of Heckington Windmill.”

The museum is open this Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, from noon to 5pm.

Entry is priced at £1 and free for accompanying children.

For further details on volunteering, call Andy on 01529 469393, or visit: www.heckingtonvillagetrust.org.uk