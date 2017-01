Sleaford Museum is closed for refurbishment until Monday, January 9.

Meanwhile there is a mini exhibition by Sleaford Museum in Navigation House on the first floor, open on Saturdays and Sundays until April 1. The picture shows part of the display at Navigation House.

Vice-chairman of the Museum Trust, Jan Spooner said this is part of a friendly partnership. Both will be on the When In Sleaford trail of bronze plaques linking town attractions.