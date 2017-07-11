New Sleaford Museum display on Charles Sharpe Seeds

Sleaford Museum has unveiled a new display about an important part of the town’s industrial heritage.

On Saturday the new Charles Sharpe International Seed Company exhibition went on display.

The firm was one of the major employers of the town with warehousing, offices and seed trials grounds based on land off Boston Road, later being taken over by Booker Seeds and then Advanta before the site was completely vacated.

Jan Spooner from the Museum Trust said that at a preview on Saturday’s Farmers Market, lots of local people remembered working for the business in a variety of departments.

She said: “We’re hoping they’ll come and see it and tell us their stories. There are plenty of photographs to browse through as well as the whole history of the firm and the family.

“It should bring back plenty of memories.”

The museum is open every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, 10am until 3pm. Entry is free.

○ On Tuesday July 25, there will be a talk on “Women in Medieval Lincolnshire” to be given by Nigel Burn, organised by Sleaford Museum Trust.

It will be held at St Denys’ Church Room, off Market Place, Sleaford starting at 7.30pm. Admission £1 for members and £3 for non-members. There will be a raffle and refreshments. Donations welcome. Details: 07518 972016.