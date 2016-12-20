Plumbread making lesson for visitors to watermill

It was a festive day of milling at Sleaford’s Cogglesford Watermill.

The event on Sunday was the last milling day of the year for the local heritage attraction.

Fruit Loaf making demonstration at Cogglesford Mill, by Sherry Forbes of Manor House Stables. L-R Mill volunteer Steph Friskney with Sherry Forbes. EMN-161212-092308001

Faye Coulson, Tourism Marketing Assistant at North Kesteven District Council, which owns the 18th century mill, said it was a really good day: “We had nearly 200 people for the milling day,” she said.

The millstones were in action grinding grain and the mill was decorated for Christmas. Visitors could enjoy a free mince pie and glass of mulled wine.

Sherry Forbes of the Manor House Stables in Martin gave Lincolnshire plumbread making demonstrations and giving away recipe sheets.